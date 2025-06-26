Himachal Devastated: Flash Floods Sweep Away Lives and Livelihoods

Flash floods wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra and Kullu districts, leaving two dead and at least 10 missing, as search efforts were scaled up on Thursday.

Amidst the devastation, the State Disaster Response Force and other rescue teams are prioritizing the location of those still unaccounted for, primarily workers swept away near the Indira Priyadarshini Hydroelectric project site.

Leaders, including BJP national president J P Nadda and Dharamshala MLA Sudhir Sharma, have expressed condolences and urged both an investigation into the incident and adequate compensation for the victims' families. Rain-induced project work suspension had left many workers vulnerable during the sudden flood surges.