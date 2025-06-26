Himachal Devastated: Flash Floods Sweep Away Lives and Livelihoods
Flash floods triggered by cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra and Kullu districts resulted in 10 missing individuals, two casualties, and several rescues. While search operations intensify, officials prioritize finding those still unaccounted for. The calamity has prompted political leaders to demand investigation and compensation for affected families.
Flash floods wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra and Kullu districts, leaving two dead and at least 10 missing, as search efforts were scaled up on Thursday.
Amidst the devastation, the State Disaster Response Force and other rescue teams are prioritizing the location of those still unaccounted for, primarily workers swept away near the Indira Priyadarshini Hydroelectric project site.
Leaders, including BJP national president J P Nadda and Dharamshala MLA Sudhir Sharma, have expressed condolences and urged both an investigation into the incident and adequate compensation for the victims' families. Rain-induced project work suspension had left many workers vulnerable during the sudden flood surges.
