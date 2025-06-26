Left Menu

Himachal Devastated: Flash Floods Sweep Away Lives and Livelihoods

Flash floods triggered by cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra and Kullu districts resulted in 10 missing individuals, two casualties, and several rescues. While search operations intensify, officials prioritize finding those still unaccounted for. The calamity has prompted political leaders to demand investigation and compensation for affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 26-06-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 10:21 IST
Himachal Devastated: Flash Floods Sweep Away Lives and Livelihoods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Flash floods wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra and Kullu districts, leaving two dead and at least 10 missing, as search efforts were scaled up on Thursday.

Amidst the devastation, the State Disaster Response Force and other rescue teams are prioritizing the location of those still unaccounted for, primarily workers swept away near the Indira Priyadarshini Hydroelectric project site.

Leaders, including BJP national president J P Nadda and Dharamshala MLA Sudhir Sharma, have expressed condolences and urged both an investigation into the incident and adequate compensation for the victims' families. Rain-induced project work suspension had left many workers vulnerable during the sudden flood surges.

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

Clinical-ready AI tool boosts breast cancer detection via decision tree algorithms

Agricultural productivity rises with formal credit access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025