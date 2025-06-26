Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Pilgrims' Tempo Traveller Plunges into Alaknanda River

A tragedy unfolded on the Badrinath National Highway as a tempo traveller carrying pilgrims plunged into the Alaknanda river. Two people were killed, eight injured, and ten remain missing. Rescue operations are ongoing following the accident during the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rudraprayag | Updated: 26-06-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 10:28 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Pilgrims' Tempo Traveller Plunges into Alaknanda River
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred on the Badrinath National Highway, claiming the lives of at least two individuals and leaving eight injured. The incident involved a tempo traveller carrying pilgrims, which veered off the road and plunged into the Alaknanda river near Gholthir village.

Officials reported that two bodies have been recovered, one at the accident scene and the other from the river near Rudraprayag. A Red Cross Society rescue team member, Satyendra Singh Bhandari, stated that seven victims, including women and children, were injured and have been hospitalized. Ten others remain missing.

The vehicle, carrying 20 people, was en route to Badrinath Dham when the accident took place around 7.30 am. The pilgrims were part of the renowned Char Dham Yatra, traveling from Udaipur, Rajasthan. Rescue operations are actively underway as authorities seek the missing passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

Clinical-ready AI tool boosts breast cancer detection via decision tree algorithms

Agricultural productivity rises with formal credit access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025