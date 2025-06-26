Tragedy Strikes: Pilgrims' Tempo Traveller Plunges into Alaknanda River

A tragic accident occurred on the Badrinath National Highway, claiming the lives of at least two individuals and leaving eight injured. The incident involved a tempo traveller carrying pilgrims, which veered off the road and plunged into the Alaknanda river near Gholthir village.

Officials reported that two bodies have been recovered, one at the accident scene and the other from the river near Rudraprayag. A Red Cross Society rescue team member, Satyendra Singh Bhandari, stated that seven victims, including women and children, were injured and have been hospitalized. Ten others remain missing.

The vehicle, carrying 20 people, was en route to Badrinath Dham when the accident took place around 7.30 am. The pilgrims were part of the renowned Char Dham Yatra, traveling from Udaipur, Rajasthan. Rescue operations are actively underway as authorities seek the missing passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)