Uttarakhand CM Balances Justice and Investigation Demands in Ankita Bhandari Murder Case
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami declared the Uttarakhand government's readiness for an investigation into the Ankita Bhandari murder case, affirming consultations with her parents are ongoing. While opposition parties demand a CBI probe, Dhami insists current measures ensure justice. Police examine an allegedly related audio's authenticity.
The Uttarakhand government, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, has expressed readiness to launch an investigation into the Ankita Bhandari murder case, emphasizing that any decision will align with the wishes of Bhandari's family.
Amidst demands by opposition parties for a CBI probe, CM Dhami highlighted existing measures, including the arrest of three perpetrators and their sentencing to life imprisonment. A Special Investigation Team is actively verifying an audio clip mentioned by actress Urmila Sanawar that allegedly links a 'VIP' to the case.
Dhami refuted any attempt to disturb state peace, underscoring that existing investigations prioritize legal rigor and fairness. The state government, collaborating with police and forensic experts, aims to uncover the truth behind the purported conspiracy and bring all guilty parties to justice.
