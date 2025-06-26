Torrential Deluge Strikes Guangxi Amid Cyclone Fears

Severe flooding in southwest China has left towns and villages by a major river in Guangxi half-submerged as water from an upstream province inundates the mountainous region.

Amidst the flooding in the cities of Rongjiang and Congjiang and the looming threat of a tropical cyclone, Guangxi's rural settlements, particularly Meilin township, are reeling under over four-meter-high waters.

As restoration efforts are underway, experts emphasize the need to strengthen rural infrastructure in the face of climate change and extreme weather events that pose significant challenges for Chinese officials.