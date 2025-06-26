Left Menu

Torrential Deluge Strikes Guangxi Amid Cyclone Fears

Severe flooding has hit southwest China, particularly in Guangxi, as water from a major upstream province inundates towns. The flooding originated in Guizhou, affecting rural areas significantly due to weak infrastructure. With tropical depressions looming, further challenges are expected, highlighting the urgent need for improved disaster preparedness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 11:24 IST
Torrential Deluge Strikes Guangxi Amid Cyclone Fears
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Severe flooding in southwest China has left towns and villages by a major river in Guangxi half-submerged as water from an upstream province inundates the mountainous region.

Amidst the flooding in the cities of Rongjiang and Congjiang and the looming threat of a tropical cyclone, Guangxi's rural settlements, particularly Meilin township, are reeling under over four-meter-high waters.

As restoration efforts are underway, experts emphasize the need to strengthen rural infrastructure in the face of climate change and extreme weather events that pose significant challenges for Chinese officials.

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025