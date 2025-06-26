Torrential Deluge Strikes Guangxi Amid Cyclone Fears
Severe flooding has hit southwest China, particularly in Guangxi, as water from a major upstream province inundates towns. The flooding originated in Guizhou, affecting rural areas significantly due to weak infrastructure. With tropical depressions looming, further challenges are expected, highlighting the urgent need for improved disaster preparedness.
Severe flooding in southwest China has left towns and villages by a major river in Guangxi half-submerged as water from an upstream province inundates the mountainous region.
Amidst the flooding in the cities of Rongjiang and Congjiang and the looming threat of a tropical cyclone, Guangxi's rural settlements, particularly Meilin township, are reeling under over four-meter-high waters.
As restoration efforts are underway, experts emphasize the need to strengthen rural infrastructure in the face of climate change and extreme weather events that pose significant challenges for Chinese officials.
