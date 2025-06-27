Digital transformation powers green shift in China’s manufacturing sector

China’s manufacturing sector has long grappled with its role in carbon emissions. As the nation accelerates its carbon neutrality pledges, a new study sheds light on a key tool in the fight against climate change: digital transformation. The study titled “Research on the Impact of Digital Transformation on Carbon Performance of Chinese Manufacturing” by Ma et al., published in the peer-reviewed journal Sustainability, investigates how digitalization improves carbon efficiency across China’s manufacturing landscape and identifies key pathways for sustainable industrial modernization.

The research analyzes panel data from listed Chinese manufacturing companies spanning 2011 to 2020. It evaluates how digital transformation, measured through digital investment and keyword-based digitalization metrics, impacts carbon performance. The study uncovers not only a significant positive relationship between digital initiatives and lower carbon intensity but also the mechanisms through which this relationship unfolds.

How does digital transformation improve carbon performance?

The study finds a clear and significant improvement in carbon performance among manufacturing firms undergoing digital transformation. Carbon performance is defined by the ratio of carbon emissions to firm-level economic output. The findings indicate that as companies increase their investment in digital technologies, such as big data, AI, industrial internet, and automation, they simultaneously achieve lower carbon emissions per unit of output.

Digitalization enhances operational efficiency, optimizes energy usage, and improves real-time monitoring of environmental performance. It enables manufacturers to shift from traditional production to smart, resource-efficient models. The application of digital twin technologies, predictive analytics, and AI-powered energy management systems leads to more accurate forecasting and responsive production adjustments, reducing unnecessary energy waste and emissions.

Moreover, the study reveals that digital transformation reduces the carbon intensity of manufacturing processes through both technological innovation and resource allocation optimization. Digital tools streamline supply chains, reduce duplication, and promote the adoption of clean technologies by enabling better tracking and control across production lines.

What mechanisms drive this relationship?

The study dives deeper into the channels through which digitalization translates into better carbon performance. Two key mechanisms stand out:

Green Technological Innovation: Firms undergoing digital transformation tend to invest more in green R&D. Digital tools facilitate experimentation, data modeling, and rapid prototyping of low-carbon technologies. As a result, companies are better positioned to develop sustainable production processes and environmentally friendly products. Efficient Resource Allocation: Digital platforms allow firms to dynamically adjust the use of inputs such as energy, raw materials, and labor. Smart resource planning tools help reduce overproduction and minimize waste. This agility is particularly important in a carbon-constrained policy environment, where emissions limits demand more efficient operations.

Additionally, the study highlights a “digital empowerment effect.” Digital transformation improves firms’ governance and decision-making efficiency, making them more responsive to external environmental regulations and internal sustainability targets.

Another critical factor is data integration. Digital transformation facilitates interconnection across departments and between upstream and downstream partners. This connectedness increases information transparency, which is vital for measuring carbon footprints accurately and implementing reduction strategies effectively.

Which firms benefit the most from digital transformation?

The study finds that not all firms experience equal carbon gains from digital transformation. The positive impact is significantly more pronounced among:

Non-state-owned enterprises : These firms face stronger market competition and are more incentivized to adopt cost-saving digital solutions. Their greater flexibility enables faster integration of digital innovations into carbon-reduction strategies.

Industries with higher pollution intensity : Companies in heavily polluting sub-sectors, such as chemicals, steel, and energy, experience larger marginal benefits from digitalization due to the higher baseline of emissions and energy consumption. Digital upgrades offer more room for efficiency improvements.

Coastal region firms: Firms located in eastern China benefit from better infrastructure, higher digital maturity, and stronger environmental regulations. These factors amplify the effectiveness of digital investments in achieving sustainability outcomes.

Lastly, firms with a high level of existing technological innovation and digital infrastructure are more likely to leverage new digital tools for sustainable purposes. This supports the notion of a digital threshold effect, where digital transformation begins to significantly enhance carbon performance only after a certain baseline of digital maturity is reached.