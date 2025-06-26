Tragedy in Kashmir: Flash Floods Claim Lives and Prompt Safety Measures

Flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir have led to the tragic deaths of three individuals, including two children, while four others were successfully rescued from perilous situations. This distressing situation resulted from cloudbursts and heavy rains across the Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, and Kathua districts, according to officials.

The victims, Shaqafat Ali and his cousin Safeena Kousar, drowned in a riverlet in Rajouri's Kalakote sub-division while tending to cattle, officials reported. Despite local volunteers managing to rescue ten-year-old Saima, the calamity claimed their lives.

Safety measures have been enforced as a precautionary response, with the administration prohibiting activities near water bodies and issuing advisories. Authorities emphasize vigilance as more rain is anticipated, and police are proactive in conveying warnings to local residents, urging them to exercise caution amid the ongoing rainfall.