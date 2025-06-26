Left Menu

Tragedy in Kashmir: Flash Floods Claim Lives and Prompt Safety Measures

Flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir have claimed three lives, including two children, and prompted swift rescue operations. The incidents, triggered by cloudbursts and heavy rain, have led to a complete ban on activities near water bodies in affected districts, with citizens being urged to stay alert.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 26-06-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 15:52 IST
Tragedy in Kashmir: Flash Floods Claim Lives and Prompt Safety Measures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir have led to the tragic deaths of three individuals, including two children, while four others were successfully rescued from perilous situations. This distressing situation resulted from cloudbursts and heavy rains across the Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, and Kathua districts, according to officials.

The victims, Shaqafat Ali and his cousin Safeena Kousar, drowned in a riverlet in Rajouri's Kalakote sub-division while tending to cattle, officials reported. Despite local volunteers managing to rescue ten-year-old Saima, the calamity claimed their lives.

Safety measures have been enforced as a precautionary response, with the administration prohibiting activities near water bodies and issuing advisories. Authorities emphasize vigilance as more rain is anticipated, and police are proactive in conveying warnings to local residents, urging them to exercise caution amid the ongoing rainfall.

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025