Tragic Landslides in Arunachal Pradesh: Rising Toll Amid Monsoon Fury
A devastating landslide in Arunachal Pradesh's Bichom district has claimed the life of one individual, with another still missing. The tragedy adds to the region's monsoon-related death toll, which has now reached 14. The SEOC reports reveal multiple districts have been affected by landslides and other rain-induced disasters.
A deadly landslide triggered by incessant rainfall has claimed a life and left another person missing in Arunachal Pradesh's Bichom district, according to official sources.
The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) reported on Thursday that the landslide in Sachung village resulted in one fatality, with another person being swept away by the Pachuk river. A third individual suffered serious injuries and is currently receiving medical care.
This incident has increased the monsoon-related death toll in northeastern India to 14, with various districts reporting fatalities due to landslides, floods, and other extreme weather events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
