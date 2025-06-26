Tragic Landslides in Arunachal Pradesh: Rising Toll Amid Monsoon Fury

A deadly landslide triggered by incessant rainfall has claimed a life and left another person missing in Arunachal Pradesh's Bichom district, according to official sources.

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) reported on Thursday that the landslide in Sachung village resulted in one fatality, with another person being swept away by the Pachuk river. A third individual suffered serious injuries and is currently receiving medical care.

This incident has increased the monsoon-related death toll in northeastern India to 14, with various districts reporting fatalities due to landslides, floods, and other extreme weather events.

(With inputs from agencies.)