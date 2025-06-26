Left Menu

Monsoon Safety Alert: Keep Distance from Electrical Installations in Delhi

Delhi's power distribution companies have issued safety advisories to keep residents safe during the monsoon season. Urging distance from electrical installations due to risks from rain and wind, the advisories stress vigilance and precautionary measures. Discoms emphasize proactive safety measures and offer emergency helpline support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 19:47 IST
Monsoon Safety Alert: Keep Distance from Electrical Installations in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's power distribution companies have issued important advisories to ensure public safety during the monsoon season. With the advent of torrential rain, waterlogging, and strong winds, electrical infrastructure faces increased risks, posing safety threats to residents.

The BSES, responsible for the BRPL and BYPL discoms, has stressed the importance of public vigilance and adherence to safety guidelines. These guidelines suggest maintaining a safe distance from electrical installations, discouraging children from playing near them, and checking building wirings.

Additionally, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited has enhanced pre-monsoon safety preparedness across its distribution network, including maintenance of earthing systems and vegetation management to prevent power disruptions. Emergency helpline numbers have also been provided for immediate assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025