Monsoon Safety Alert: Keep Distance from Electrical Installations in Delhi

Delhi's power distribution companies have issued important advisories to ensure public safety during the monsoon season. With the advent of torrential rain, waterlogging, and strong winds, electrical infrastructure faces increased risks, posing safety threats to residents.

The BSES, responsible for the BRPL and BYPL discoms, has stressed the importance of public vigilance and adherence to safety guidelines. These guidelines suggest maintaining a safe distance from electrical installations, discouraging children from playing near them, and checking building wirings.

Additionally, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited has enhanced pre-monsoon safety preparedness across its distribution network, including maintenance of earthing systems and vegetation management to prevent power disruptions. Emergency helpline numbers have also been provided for immediate assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)