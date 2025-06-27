Webb Telescope's Groundbreaking Exoplanet Discovery

The James Webb Space Telescope, since its launch in 2021, has been on a mission to explore the early universe and collect data on known exoplanets. Now, it has achieved a significant milestone by discovering a previously unknown exoplanet.

This newly discovered planet is a young gas giant, comparable in size to Saturn, our solar system's second-largest planet. It was directly imaged by the telescope, a remarkable feat in astronomical research.

Located about 110 light-years from Earth in the constellation Antlia, the planet orbits a star that is smaller than the sun, offering new opportunities for scientists to study planetary formation and evolution.