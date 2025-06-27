Inferno in Noida: Firefighters Battle Blaze at Chemical Factory

A massive fire erupted in Noida's Sector 2 at a chemical factory, causing thick smoke and flames to be visible from afar, officials reported Friday morning.

Gautam Buddha Nagar's Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Chaubey confirmed that they received a fire alert at 5:30 am, prompting an immediate response that included deploying fire tenders from Ghaziabad, Hapur, and Meerut, alongside private firefighting teams.

No injuries or casualties ensued, with the fire successfully extinguished. The cause remains unidentified. Videos of the blaze circulated widely on social media, capturing the incident's intensity.

(With inputs from agencies.)