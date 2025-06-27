Left Menu

Inferno in Noida: Firefighters Battle Blaze at Chemical Factory

A massive fire engulfed a chemical factory in Noida's Sector 2 early on Friday. Firefighters from neighboring areas were called in to manage the blaze, which was eventually brought under control. No casualties or injuries were reported, but the cause remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 27-06-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 15:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A massive fire erupted in Noida's Sector 2 at a chemical factory, causing thick smoke and flames to be visible from afar, officials reported Friday morning.

Gautam Buddha Nagar's Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Chaubey confirmed that they received a fire alert at 5:30 am, prompting an immediate response that included deploying fire tenders from Ghaziabad, Hapur, and Meerut, alongside private firefighting teams.

No injuries or casualties ensued, with the fire successfully extinguished. The cause remains unidentified. Videos of the blaze circulated widely on social media, capturing the incident's intensity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

