India's Cooling Dilemma: Balancing Energy Efficiency with Climate Goals

The Indian government plans to gradually implement a new air conditioner temperature range of 20 to 28 degrees Celsius. Projected after 2050, the shift aims to align with climate goals, using the CBDR-RC principle. Setting ACs to 24-25 degrees could save 24% in energy use and reduce peak power demand significantly.

Updated: 27-06-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 17:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a gradual move toward enhanced energy efficiency, the Indian government will eventually enforce an air conditioner temperature range of 20 to 28 degrees Celsius, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav announced at the India Climate Summit.

Although this change won't take effect until after 2050, Yadav noted the plan aligns with India's climate objectives under the CBDR-RC principle. This principle maintains that while all countries should combat climate change, developed nations need to take greater action due to their historical emissions and resources.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency suggests setting ACs between 24-25 degrees Celsius to save up to 24% in energy use. With India adding millions of new ACs annually, doubling room AC efficiency could prevent severe power shortages and save up to Rs 2.2 lakh crore in the next decade, according to a recent study.

