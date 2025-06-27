Left Menu

Delhi's Blueprint for a Cleaner Yamuna: 45-Point Action Plan Unveiled

The Delhi government has introduced a 45-point action plan to rejuvenate the Yamuna River over the next two years. It involves multiple agencies addressing sewerage treatment and waste management. The plan includes projects under sewage management, solid waste control, and adding flow to enhance Yamuna's health.

The Delhi government has rolled out a detailed 45-point action plan aimed at rejuvenating the Yamuna River in the next two years. This initiative involves multiple agencies focusing on significant challenges like sewerage treatment and trapping drains that feed into the river, officials announced on Friday.

Approved by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the plan's execution will primarily be handled by the Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, and other key municipal bodies. The ambitious strategy categorizes existing and new projects under ten operational heads, with specific deadlines for completion, said officials.

The new directives seek to address Delhi's significant pollution contribution to the Yamuna and include enhancing sewage and solid waste management, deploying floating skimmers, and ensuring treated water is returned to the river. The government's initiative reflects one of the most notable commitments of the ruling party, with a substantial budget allocation supporting its realization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

