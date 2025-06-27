Left Menu

Monsoon Delays Leave Delhi Sizzling Under Scorching Sun

Monsoon remains elusive in Delhi, with residents enduring a scorching and humid Friday despite light rain in some areas. The India Meteorological Department forecasts changes in conditions, suggesting possible monsoon advancement soon. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 39.1°C with a satisfactory Air Quality Index of 76.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 20:43 IST
Monsoon Delays Leave Delhi Sizzling Under Scorching Sun
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The monsoon continues to evade Delhi, as residents experienced a hot and humid Friday under clear blue skies. Despite recent predictions of rain, the much-anticipated monsoon has yet to arrive, leaving the city in wait.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the typical arrival date for the monsoon in Delhi is June 27. This year, the pattern of an east-west seasonal trough and anticyclonic circulations has stalled the monsoon's advance. However, changes are expected within days as conditions shift favorably, potentially introducing rain by next week.

Friday's temperature reached a maximum of 39.1 degrees Celsius, mildly under the seasonal norm. Meanwhile, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at a satisfactory level of 76, while forecasts suggest moderate rain and thunderstorms for the coming days, offering respite to the heat-stricken capital.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025