Monsoon Delays Leave Delhi Sizzling Under Scorching Sun

The monsoon continues to evade Delhi, as residents experienced a hot and humid Friday under clear blue skies. Despite recent predictions of rain, the much-anticipated monsoon has yet to arrive, leaving the city in wait.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the typical arrival date for the monsoon in Delhi is June 27. This year, the pattern of an east-west seasonal trough and anticyclonic circulations has stalled the monsoon's advance. However, changes are expected within days as conditions shift favorably, potentially introducing rain by next week.

Friday's temperature reached a maximum of 39.1 degrees Celsius, mildly under the seasonal norm. Meanwhile, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at a satisfactory level of 76, while forecasts suggest moderate rain and thunderstorms for the coming days, offering respite to the heat-stricken capital.