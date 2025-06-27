Delhi's Mega Desilting Drive: A Race Against the Monsoon

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has removed over 1.93 lakh metric tonnes of silt from drains in the national capital, nearing its desilting target ahead of the monsoon, official data reveals. The operation has covered 12,892 small drains and 350 major ones across Delhi's 12 zones.

Desilting efforts are divided into two categories: drains deeper than four feet and those less than four feet. The initiative aims to mitigate urban flooding and ensure effective drainage during the rainy season, as discussed in a recent Standing Committee meeting.

Between January 1 and June 23, a total of 1,56,148.67 metric tonnes of silt was removed from large drains. The largest removal was recorded in the south zone with 36,072.56 MT of silt. Despite challenges such as ongoing Electrical and Mechanical work, officials continue efforts to meet desilting targets.

