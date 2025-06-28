Left Menu

China Strengthens Economic Safeguards Amid Rising Flood Threats

China has revised its flood management compensation rules, promising 70% central government funding to affected populations. Changes include livestock compensation for the first time, addressing social tensions. The policy change follows record rainfall events in 2023 that displaced many, highlighting the heightened use of flood diversion zones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 28-06-2025 09:22 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 09:22 IST
In response to increasing extreme weather events, China has enhanced its economic safeguards for populations impacted by flood-control schemes. These measures include central government compensation covering 70% of costs and new provisions for livestock losses, marking a significant policy shift to offset the social tensions caused by water diversion tactics.

The new compensation rules have been instituted after the 2023 summer saw unprecedented levels of rainfall in regions like Hebei. Nearly a million people were forced to relocate as authorities diverted floodwaters to protect key urban areas like Beijing, sacrificing homes and farms in the process.

With a focus on regions such as Guizhou and Hebei, the flood mitigation strategies have been prompted by monsoon-triggered rainfall reaching record volumes. The government has moved to assure increased protection and more designated flood storage areas, preparing for future extreme weather incidents.

