Left Menu

Devastating Rainfall Claims Lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Heavy rains in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have led to 19 fatalities and six injuries over 48 hours. The Swat district was the worst affected. Authorities are focusing on relief efforts and medical care, with further rains expected. Alerts have been issued to remain vigilant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 28-06-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 19:05 IST
Devastating Rainfall Claims Lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a tragic development, at least 19 individuals have lost their lives due to relentless rainfall that has swept through Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province over the past 48 hours, officials reported. Additionally, six others have sustained injuries.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) confirms that the deceased comprise six men, five women, and eight children. The affected areas include the districts of Swat, Abbottabad, Charsadda, Malakand, Shangla, Lower Dir, and Torghar.

Swat emerges as the most severely impacted district, with a recorded 13 fatalities and six injuries. Efforts are underway to assist affected families, as authorities warn of continued rain until July 1, urging district administrations to stay alert and implement necessary safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025