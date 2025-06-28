Devastating Rainfall Claims Lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In a tragic development, at least 19 individuals have lost their lives due to relentless rainfall that has swept through Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province over the past 48 hours, officials reported. Additionally, six others have sustained injuries.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) confirms that the deceased comprise six men, five women, and eight children. The affected areas include the districts of Swat, Abbottabad, Charsadda, Malakand, Shangla, Lower Dir, and Torghar.

Swat emerges as the most severely impacted district, with a recorded 13 fatalities and six injuries. Efforts are underway to assist affected families, as authorities warn of continued rain until July 1, urging district administrations to stay alert and implement necessary safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)