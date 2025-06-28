Left Menu

Europe's New Climate Strategy: Carbon Credits on the Global Stage

The European Commission plans to propose using international carbon credits to meet the EU's 2040 climate target. This could allow flexibility in emissions reductions, particularly under pushback from governments over the financial burden. Details on high-quality credits and additional flexibilities are still under discussion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 19:48 IST
Europe's New Climate Strategy: Carbon Credits on the Global Stage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission is poised to suggest a significant shift in its climate strategy by incorporating carbon credits from other countries to achieve the European Union's 2040 climate target, according to a document reviewed by Reuters.

Originally aiming for a 90% cut in net emissions against 1990 levels, the Commission now seeks a more adaptable goal due to resistance from nations such as Italy, Poland, and the Czech Republic. Part of the new strategy involves using international carbon credits to account for 3% of the emissions reductions, with a rollout beginning in 2036.

The proposal faces scrutiny as stakeholders discuss the reliability and impact of carbon credits. It highlights the tension between ambitious environmental goals and the economic constraints faced by member states and industries. Final decisions will involve negotiations with EU countries and the European Parliament.

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025