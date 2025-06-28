Kerala's Torrential Downpour Prompts Mass Evacuations

Kerala has been battered by heavy rains, prompting a significant rise in river levels and resulting in the evacuation of people from low-lying and riverside areas. As water levels surged, shutters of several dams in Palakkad and Pathanamthitta districts were opened to release excess water and prevent flooding.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for seven districts in the state, forecasting very heavy rain between 11 cm and 20 cm. The IMD also noted a developing low-pressure area over Saurashtra-Kutch and adjacent northeast Arabian Sea, contributing to the adverse weather conditions expected in the days ahead.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services warned of potential high waves along the Kerala coast, advising fishermen and coastal residents to exercise caution and avoid sea activities. As rain persisted, authorities remained vigilant, particularly near dams such as Mullaperiyar, where water levels approach critical thresholds.

