Shubhanshu Shukla's Space Mission: Unraveling Solutions for Earth's Challenges

On Saturday, astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla outlined his research on the International Space Station, exploring supplements that may slow muscle deterioration in microgravity. The insights could lead to new medicines for age-related muscle degeneration.

In a discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shukla detailed an experiment on microalgae growth. The findings could boost food security by enabling mass cultivation of this nutrient-rich organism.

Shukla, part of the Axiom-4 mission, joins history as India's second astronaut in space. Modi emphasized the mission's value for India's future space ambitions. Shukla encouraged youth with a message of boundless potential, aligning with India's progressive journey into space.

(With inputs from agencies.)