Engineers Suspended Over Controversial Aishbagh Rail Over Bridge Design

The Madhya Pradesh government has suspended seven engineers, including two chief engineers, due to the faulty design of a new Rail Over Bridge in Aishbagh. The construction, criticized for its 90-degree turn, was halted pending improvements. The responsible architect and design consultant were blacklisted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 28-06-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 23:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government has taken decisive action by suspending seven engineers from the Public Works Department. This includes two chief engineers, following the revelation of a flawed design in the new Rail Over Bridge located in Aishbagh. The contentious design featured an unusual 90-degree turn.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the suspensions on social media, explaining that serious negligence was identified in the construction process. An inquiry report served as the basis for action against eight PWD engineers, two of whom were chief engineers, while a retired superintendent engineer will face a departmental inquiry.

The state government has also blacklisted the construction agency and design consultant involved. A committee is formed to oversee necessary improvements. The bridge, costing Rs 18 crore and intended to improve connectivity for three lakh people, will remain closed until these corrections are made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

