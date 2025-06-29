IMD Issues 'Orange Alert' for Heavy Rain in Jharkhand
The India Meteorological Department issued an 'orange' alert indicating heavy rain in Jharkhand. Rainfall is expected due to a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. Chief Minister Hemant Soren urged officials to stay alert. Jharkhand saw 80% surplus rain from June 1 to June 28, with Ranchi experiencing a 207% surplus.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert warning of heavy rainfall across various districts in Jharkhand, including Khunti, Ranchi, Ramgarh, and others, until July 1.
According to Abhishek Anand, Deputy Director of the Ranchi Meteorological Centre, the impending rainfall is due to a low-pressure area forming in the northern Bay of Bengal and a trough over Jharkhand.
In light of the warnings, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has called on disaster management teams and district administrations to coordinate closely and remain vigilant to ensure public safety.
