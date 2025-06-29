Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Uttarkashi: Cloudburst Triggers Fatal Landslide

A cloudburst-triggered landslide in Uttarkashi claimed the lives of two construction workers and left seven missing. Efforts to recover bodies are ongoing while heavy rain continues to complicate the operations. The resultant roadblock has suspended the Chardham Yatra, and authorities remain vigilant as they monitor the weather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Uttarkashi | Updated: 29-06-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 13:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An early Sunday cloudburst in Uttarkashi resulted in a devastating landslide, killing two construction workers and leaving seven missing. Authorities are engaged in recovery efforts as heavy rains persist.

The landslide, which demolished temporary shelters, has blocked the Yamunotri National Highway, delaying the Chardham Yatra and leaving devotees stranded. Rescue operations are underway.

With the MeT department issuing a red alert, authorities are on high alert for further disruptions due to heavy rain and possible landslides, urging vigilance and caution in affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

