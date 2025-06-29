Tragedy Strikes Uttarkashi: Cloudburst Triggers Fatal Landslide

An early Sunday cloudburst in Uttarkashi resulted in a devastating landslide, killing two construction workers and leaving seven missing. Authorities are engaged in recovery efforts as heavy rains persist.

The landslide, which demolished temporary shelters, has blocked the Yamunotri National Highway, delaying the Chardham Yatra and leaving devotees stranded. Rescue operations are underway.

With the MeT department issuing a red alert, authorities are on high alert for further disruptions due to heavy rain and possible landslides, urging vigilance and caution in affected regions.

