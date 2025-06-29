Left Menu

Tremors in Balochistan: Resilience Amidst Ruins

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck Pakistan's Balochistan province, injuring at least five people and damaging homes. The quake's epicentre was near Barkan town. This region frequently experiences seismic activity due to its location on major tectonic plates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 29-06-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 15:57 IST
Tremors in Balochistan: Resilience Amidst Ruins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The province of Balochistan in Pakistan recently experienced a significant seismic event as a 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck early on Sunday, leading to injuries and property damage. The epicenter was located near Barkan town, according to Tauqeer Shah, a paramilitary Levies official.

Reports confirmed injuries to five individuals, including a couple whose home roof caved in within the Rara Shaim area. The earthquake, initially reported to have measured between 5.3 to 5.5 on the Richter scale, caused considerable anxiety among the residents as around a dozen homes were damaged and cracks appeared in many other buildings.

Historically, this region is no stranger to seismic disturbances due to its position over three major tectonic plates: Arabian, Euro-Asian, and Indian. Previous quakes, including the 2005 catastrophe and more recent tremors in Karachi, underscore the ongoing seismic challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025