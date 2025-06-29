Himachal Pradesh on High Alert: Landslides and Rains Disrupt Life
The Shimla Meteorological Centre has issued a red alert for heavy rains impacting 10 districts in Himachal Pradesh, causing landslides and disrupting services like the Shimla-Kalka railway line. The severe weather conditions have resulted in traffic jams, damage to infrastructure, and a high flash flood risk.
The Shimla Meteorological Centre has raised a red alert, warning residents of a potential deluge across 10 districts in Himachal Pradesh. Continuous heavy rain has triggered landslides and suspended services on the Shimla-Kalka railway line due to fallen boulders and trees.
Travel has been severely disrupted, with landslides near Koti causing long traffic jams on NH-5, connecting Shimla and Chandigarh. Despite police efforts to restore traffic, debris has blocked alternative routes, affecting further connectivity.
Rains have also surged river levels, escalating flash flood risks. The state has seen 17 rain-related fatalities since June 20, as local authorities urge caution and preparedness amidst ongoing severe weather forecasts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
