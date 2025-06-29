Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh on High Alert: Landslides and Rains Disrupt Life

The Shimla Meteorological Centre has issued a red alert for heavy rains impacting 10 districts in Himachal Pradesh, causing landslides and disrupting services like the Shimla-Kalka railway line. The severe weather conditions have resulted in traffic jams, damage to infrastructure, and a high flash flood risk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 29-06-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 16:47 IST
Himachal Pradesh on High Alert: Landslides and Rains Disrupt Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Shimla Meteorological Centre has raised a red alert, warning residents of a potential deluge across 10 districts in Himachal Pradesh. Continuous heavy rain has triggered landslides and suspended services on the Shimla-Kalka railway line due to fallen boulders and trees.

Travel has been severely disrupted, with landslides near Koti causing long traffic jams on NH-5, connecting Shimla and Chandigarh. Despite police efforts to restore traffic, debris has blocked alternative routes, affecting further connectivity.

Rains have also surged river levels, escalating flash flood risks. The state has seen 17 rain-related fatalities since June 20, as local authorities urge caution and preparedness amidst ongoing severe weather forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025