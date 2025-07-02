Restored Sheesh Mahal Park unveiled

The restored Sheesh Mahal Park in Shalimar Bagh in the national capital was unveiled on Wednesday by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lt Governor VK Saxena.

The restoration work was carried out by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) also working on the project.

Shekhawat slammed the previous AAP government while speaking at the unveiling ceremony.

''When this restoration project was first taken up by LG Saxena, there was a repulsive government in Delhi. Now, there is a double-engine force multiplying government in Delhi and CM Gupta this will transform Delhi into 'New Delhi' soon.'' During a visit to the site last month, Gupta had directed the beautification and landscaping work of the park.

