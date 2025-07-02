Left Menu

Karnataka cabinet renames Bengaluru Rural district as Bengaluru North

PTI | Karnataka | Updated: 02-07-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 18:07 IST
Karnataka cabinet renames Bengaluru Rural district as Bengaluru North
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka cabinet on Wednesday approved the renaming of Bengaluru Rural district as 'Bengaluru North'.

The proposal was cleared at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah atop Nandi Hills.

Bengaluru Rural currently comprises four taluks—Hoskote, Devanahalli, Doddaballapur, and Nelamangala.

''We have renamed Bengaluru Rural district as Bengaluru North,'' Siddaramaiah told reporters after the meeting.

In 1986, Bengaluru was bifurcated into Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural. In 2007, Ramanagara district was carved out of Bengaluru Rural.

In May this year, the cabinet renamed Ramanagara as Bengaluru South district.

Siddaramaiah added that the cabinet has also approved renaming Bagepalli town in Chikkaballapura district, bordering Andhra Pradesh, as 'Bhagyanagar', noting that Bagepalli is a Telugu name.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

 United States
2
Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

 Global
3
G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

 Global
4
Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Next-gen AI agents mimic real people using dynamic memory and human-like conversation

The autonomy illusion: Why today’s AI cybersecurity tools are far from self-sufficient

Digitalization in mining surges globally but adoption remains uneven

How AI is reshaping smart cities across governance, mobility, and more pillars

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025