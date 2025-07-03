Left Menu

Pope Leo's Return to Castel Gandolfo: A Revival of Summer Tradition

Pope Leo is reviving the tradition of papal vacations at Castel Gandolfo, a town which hopes for a tourism boost after previous Pope Francis avoided such holidays. Leo's visit marks the first by a pope in 12 years, sparking excitement among locals looking forward to economic and cultural benefits.

Pope Leo

Pope Leo is set to reinvigorate a time-honored tradition by spending his summer vacation at Castel Gandolfo, a town that anticipates a resurgence in tourism. The visit is significant as it's the first time in over a decade that a sitting pope has vacationed there, following the late Pope Francis's decision to forgo summer breaks.

Residents and business owners of Castel Gandolfo, located on the scenic shores of Lake Albano, hope to harness this opportunity to attract tourists eager to glimpse the new pope. While Pope Leo's visit will largely remain private, his public appearances during religious events on July 13 and 20 are expected to draw crowds.

The Vatican's historical presence in the town, which boasts a papal palace and vast gardens turned into a museum by Francis, adds cultural significance and year-round tourist appeal. Locals, like Marina Rossi, are optimistic about the potential economic upswing, as recent changes have already led to increased steady tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

