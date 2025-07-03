Blazing Infernos: Europe's Summer of Wildfires

Hundreds of firefighters engaged in a fierce battle against a wildfire on Crete, scorching forests and olive groves, and forcing the evacuation of over 1,000 individuals, officials reported. The blaze underscored the area's susceptibility to wildfires fueled by gale-force winds and dry conditions, as Europe contends with an early summer heatwave linked to eight deaths.

About 230 firefighters, equipped with 46 engines and helicopters, were tasked with containing the fire near Ierapetra on Crete's southeastern coast. The blaze, worsened by strong winds, expanded to nearby residences and hotels already evacuated. 'Wind gusts, some as high as 9 on the Beaufort scale, are hampering firefighting efforts,' said fire brigade spokesman Vassilis Vathrakogiannis.

The exodus of around 5,000 holidaymakers from the area raised concerns over the impact on Crete's tourism sector, a key source of income. Meanwhile, wildfires in Turkey and high temperatures across Italy further highlight the region's battle with climate change, as scientists warn of the increasing severity of summer heatwaves due to a warming climate.

