Delhi Sizzles in Unseasonal Heatwave

Delhi's national capital recorded its hottest day of the year on Monday, with temperatures soaring far beyond seasonal norms. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) noted a maximum temperature of 31.6 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung observatory, marking a rise of 7.2 degrees above the usual levels.

A similar trend was seen across other monitoring stations. Ayanagar registered 30.4 degrees Celsius, a 7.1-degree hike from standard averages, while Lodi Road and Ridge also experienced unseasonably warm temperatures. In contrast, minimum temperatures hovered near or below average, with Ayanagar's temperature dropping to 9.4 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees below normal.

Poor air quality plagued the city, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 258. Experts, including Skymet's Mahesh Palawat, cited low wind speeds and clear skies as contributing factors. However, a Western disturbance might offer relief, promising slight rain and a potential cool-down in the next few days.

