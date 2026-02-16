Delhi Sizzles in Unseasonal Heatwave
Delhi experienced its hottest day of the year with temperatures soaring above average, according to the IMD. The Safdarjung observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 31.6°C, significantly above seasonal norms. Air quality was noted as poor, with relief expected due to forecasted rains in the coming days.
- Country:
- India
Delhi's national capital recorded its hottest day of the year on Monday, with temperatures soaring far beyond seasonal norms. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) noted a maximum temperature of 31.6 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung observatory, marking a rise of 7.2 degrees above the usual levels.
A similar trend was seen across other monitoring stations. Ayanagar registered 30.4 degrees Celsius, a 7.1-degree hike from standard averages, while Lodi Road and Ridge also experienced unseasonably warm temperatures. In contrast, minimum temperatures hovered near or below average, with Ayanagar's temperature dropping to 9.4 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees below normal.
Poor air quality plagued the city, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 258. Experts, including Skymet's Mahesh Palawat, cited low wind speeds and clear skies as contributing factors. However, a Western disturbance might offer relief, promising slight rain and a potential cool-down in the next few days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- heatwave
- temperature
- IMD
- Safdarjung
- Air Quality Index
- weather
- Skymet
- rain
- forecast