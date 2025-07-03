Left Menu

Tragedy in Turkey: Wildfire Claims Life and Forces Mass Evacuations

An 81-year-old man was killed in a wildfire that spread to a residential area in Izmir, Turkey. The blaze forced the evacuation of 50,000 people and has damaged hundreds of homes. Firefighting efforts are ongoing, with blazes reported in Antalya and near Istanbul, exacerbated by unfavorable weather conditions.

Updated: 03-07-2025 18:18 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

An elderly man became the first fatality of ongoing wildfires in Turkey's Izmir province, as flames engulfed a residential area. The fire, which has ravaged the area for nearly a week, saw firefighters intensifying efforts with helicopters and aircraft to control the blaze amid mountainous terrain.

Footage depicted highways engulfed in flames, prompting authorities to close roads leading to the popular Aegean resort town of Cesme. The fires have damaged approximately 200 homes, with the Interior Minister reporting that affected victims have been relocated to alternative accommodations.

Amidst combating other concurrent blazes in Antalya and areas surrounding Istanbul, Turkey's largest city, authorities continue to battle fires exacerbated by high temperatures, low humidity, and strong winds, which necessitated the earlier evacuation of 50,000 people this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

