Maharashtra: 85 flood-affected bridges, roads to be repaired in Palghar, say officials

The administration in Maharashtras Palghar district has identified 85 flood-hit bridges and roads for urgent repairs, an official said on Friday.According to an official release, Palghar guardian minister Ganesh Naik had asked the authorities to fix bridges and roads affected by floods.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 04-07-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 11:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The administration in Maharashtra's Palghar district has identified 85 flood-hit bridges and roads for urgent repairs, an official said on Friday.

According to an official release, Palghar guardian minister Ganesh Naik had asked the authorities to fix bridges and roads affected by floods. Naik is also the state's minister of forests. Following a survey, officials ascertained that 85 such structures have been inundated due to heavy rains, cutting off key connectivity in rural and semi-urban areas, the release said. Government engineers have been asked to submit the budget for the work, it said.

As a long-term measure to address rural infrastructure gaps, the district administration is integrating this effort with the Dharti Aaba Abhiyan, a Centre's mission to strengthen core infrastructure in underdeveloped and tribal regions, the release added.

