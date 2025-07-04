Paid street parking in 7 areas of Shillong from Aug 1 to decongest roads: Official

Starting August 1, vehicle owners in selected localities of Shillong will have to pay for on-street parking, as part of Meghalaya government's new initiative to decongest roads and streamline traffic, an official said on Friday.

''The new policy will be effective across Sadar, Madanrting, Laban, Mawlai, Rynjah, Lumdiengjri and Laitumkhrah traffic police branches. The rule is part of the Meghalaya Parking Policy for Urban Areas, 2025,'' the official told PTI.

Accordingly, zonal task forces have been set up across these locations, each headed by an additional district magistrate, to supervise the implementation in collaboration with the Public Works Department (PWD) and local Dorbar Shnongs, he said.

The task forces have already identified on-street parking sites, and the run-up to August 1 will be used to fine-tune the parking fee collection process and revenue-sharing modalities.

Parking charges under the new system could be as low as Rs 20/hour for two-wheelers and Rs 40/hour for four-wheelers in commercial areas and Rs 15/hour for two-wheelers and Rs 30/hour for four-wheelers in non-commercial areas, adding that the department also said parking fees and zone classifications could be reviewed and revised periodically based on traffic studies.

The official also informed that the state government is exploring technology-based payment solutions with assistance from GiZ, a global development agency.

Strict warnings have been issued against unauthorised parking fee collection or any violation of the fixed rates, with penalties to be imposed under existing laws.

