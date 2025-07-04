Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 04-07-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 20:33 IST
Heavy rains affect normal life in MP; red alert issued for Mandla, Seoni and Balaghat districts
Heavy rains in several parts of Madhya Pradesh crippled normal life on Friday, with the IMD issuing a 'red alert' for Mandla, Seoni and Balaghat districts in the eastern part of the state.

Rain lashed more than 27 districts in the last 24 hours, officials said.

The national highway connecting Jabalpur and Mandla districts witnessed traffic snarls after a landslide on the stretch caused by rains, officials said.

Heavy rains caused the water level of Thawar river to rise in Seoni, after which approach roads in the vicinity were closed for some time, while Dindori collector Neha Marvya and Mandla collector Somesh Mishra directed the closure of schools till Saturday, officials informed.

In Jabalpur, two trucks laden with cooking gas cylinders and straw, were swept away when they were navigating a flooded bridge on Hiran river at Salaiya village, they added.

''Jabalpur received the highest rainfall of 72 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Friday. Narsinghpur, Sagar, Nowgong in Chhattarpur, Damoh, Mandla received 68 mm, 36 mm, 32 mm, 26 mm, and 26 mm, respectively. Datia and Khargone received 20 mm,'' said IMD Bhopal centre's duty officer meteorologist P K Raikwar.

''A red alert for extremely heavy rainfall (of more than 204 mm) and thunderstorms has been issued for Mandla, Seoni and Balaghat districts. Orange alert for very heavy rainfall (between 115 and 204.4 mm ) with thunderstorm and lightning has been issued for 15 districts including Anuppur, Chhindwara, Dindori, Katni and Rewa,'' Raikwar said.

'Yellow alert' for heavy rainfall (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm) along with thunderstorm and gusty winds in the 30-40 kilometre per hour range has been issued for 17 districts, including Betul, Datia, Gwalior, Harda and Morena, he added.

''These alerts will be valid till 8:30am on Saturday. The rain spell is likely to remain till Monday,'' Raikwar informed.

As per the IMD's colour code, red means 'take action', orange is for 'being prepared' and yellow stands for 'be updated'.

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

