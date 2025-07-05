Left Menu

Turkey arrests ten suspects after wildfires, interior minister says

Legal proceedings for 15 more suspects continue, Yerlikaya said. Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said nine out of ten wildfires that teams were battling on Friday were largely under control while efforts to contain the fire in southeastern Hatay province will continue overnight.

Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 05-07-2025 00:41 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 00:41 IST
Turkey arrests ten suspects after wildfires, interior minister says
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish authorities arrested ten suspects in relation to wildfires that broke out across the country over the past week, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Friday. The wildfires killed at least two people in western coastal province of Izmir as fire extinguishing teams supported by planes and helicopters struggled to contain the blazes.

High temperatures, strong winds and low humidity also caused swift spread of the fires. Authorities determined that some of the 65 fires that broke out since June 26 were due to welding and agricultural machinery usage near the forest area and burning garden waste. Legal proceedings for 15 more suspects continue, Yerlikaya said.

Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said nine out of ten wildfires that teams were battling on Friday were largely under control while efforts to contain the fire in southeastern Hatay province will continue overnight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025