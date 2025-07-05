Himachal Pradesh Deluge: Roads Blocked Amid Torrential Downpour

Himachal Pradesh faces extensive disruption as heavy rains block over 260 roads, with Mandi district particularly affected. Authorities issued a 'red' alert for intense rainfall in various regions, raising concerns about possible landslides and flash floods.

Last year's monsoon had already wreaked havoc, and the current situation is exacerbating with significant estimated losses and disrupted essential services, including electricity and water supply schemes.

With the death toll rising and continued search efforts for missing individuals, the state is on high alert. The public is advised to stay clear of vulnerable zones as meteorological warnings suggest further heavy rainfall in the upcoming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)