Fierce Wildfires Disrupt Greek Summer as Temperatures Soar

Firefighters battled a raging wildfire on the Greek island of Evia on Saturday, which scorched forests and prompted the evacuation of two villages, authorities reported. Over 160 firefighters, supported by 46 trucks and five aircraft, were deployed in southern Evia to combat the flames that ignited late Friday.

Authorities had warned of wildfire risks amid gale-force winds forecasted for Saturday. The villages of Tsakeoi and Limnionas' seaside settlement were evacuated. The fire is part of a series of recent blazes in Europe amid an early summer heatwave, which officials have linked to several deaths continent-wide.

Fires in Greece, especially during summer, have surged due to climate change, disrupting tourism—a vital economic sector. The Greek weather service expects temperatures to reach 38 degrees Celsius, adding to the vulnerability of Greece and other Mediterranean countries, identified as a wildfire hotspot by scientists.

