Palghar Authorities Urge Caution Amidst Severe Flood Warnings

The Palghar district administration has urged residents to remain indoors and avoid flood-affected areas as heavy rains continue to batter the region.

Collector Indu Rani Jakhar announced an 'orange' alert from the India Meteorological Department, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the coming days.

Residents are advised against crossing swollen rivers and submerged bridges, while rescue teams remain on high alert for potential emergencies.

