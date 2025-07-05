Chantal's Coastal Charge: South Carolina Braces for Impact

The U.S. National Hurricane Center has reported that what was initially an Atlantic depression has developed into Tropical Storm Chantal.

With maximum sustained winds reaching 40 miles per hour, Chantal is on a predicted path towards the coast of South Carolina.

The storm is set to approach the region on Sunday morning, with its center located approximately 150 miles south-southeast of Charleston, according to the latest information from the NHC.

(With inputs from agencies.)