Chantal's Coastal Charge: South Carolina Braces for Impact

Tropical Storm Chantal has formed in the Atlantic, intensifying with winds up to 40 mph. The storm is anticipated to make landfall in South Carolina, moving towards the coast early Sunday. Residents are advised to remain vigilant as it advances from its current position 150 miles southeast of Charleston.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center has reported that what was initially an Atlantic depression has developed into Tropical Storm Chantal.
With maximum sustained winds reaching 40 miles per hour, Chantal is on a predicted path towards the coast of South Carolina.
The storm is set to approach the region on Sunday morning, with its center located approximately 150 miles south-southeast of Charleston, according to the latest information from the NHC.
