Amaravati's Bold Expansion: CRDA Approves Major Land Pooling and Development Projects

The 50th meeting of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, sanctioned the pooling of an additional 20,494 acres from seven villages in the greenfield capital region of Amaravati. Official statements confirmed that the land would be sourced from four villages in Amaravati mandal and three in Thullur mandal.

The CRDA, already in control of a 54,000-acre land bank designated for the greenfield capital city, is on a comprehensive mission to accumulate a further 40,000 acres. The objective is to establish a sprawling megapolis by linking Mangalagiri, Vijayawada, Guntur, and Tadepalli with Amaravati.

The authority also greenlit a request for proposals (RFP) for developing high-density residential areas and mixed-use projects. In 58 acres spanning the villages of Mandadam, Thullur, and Lingayapalem, plans include constructing a high-density residential zone and multiple convention centers. The CRDA's decisions have also facilitated land allocation to 16 entities like the CBI and the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy.

(With inputs from agencies.)