BJP-Shiv Sena alliance for development, not power, says Shinde

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Friday said that the party's alliance with the BJP was in the interest of development and for the people of the state, not for power.

Speaking to reporters here, Shinde expressed confidence that the ruling Mahayuti will register a resounding victory in the upcoming municipal corporation elections.

''The alliance between the BJP and the Shiv Sena is a selfless alliance. It is not for power. Some people form alliances for selfish reasons and for power, but this alliance has been formed for the people and for development,'' he said, taking a swipe at the tie-ups by the Opposition parties.

Leaders in the state have enough experience to understand whom to align with and for what purpose, he said.

Shinde asserted that under his leadership, the Shiv Sena was firmly moving ahead based on the thoughts of its founder, Balasaheb Thackeray.

''We are moving forward with Balasaheb's thoughts. Those who misinterpreted his ideology were made to sit at home by some people,'' he remarked.

The deputy chief minister said that the Mahayuti would contest the elections on the twin planks of Balasaheb's ideology and development.

Shinde's remarks have come at a time when the Shiv Sena is witnessing new inductions and organisational restructuring ahead of municipal corporation polls scheduled on January 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)