J P Nadda Advocates Unity and Development on Christmas

BJP president J P Nadda encouraged unity and humanity's betterment during a Christmas event at a Christian school. Highlighting the government's 'Act East' policy, Nadda emphasized North East development. He announced a new medical college in Nagaland and wished everyone a merry Christmas while urging collective progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 17:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a nod to the spirit of Christmas, BJP national president J P Nadda extended warm greetings to the public, urging a collective effort toward human betterment, inspired by Jesus Christ's teachings.

Addressing attendees at a Christmas event at Christian Higher Secondary School, Nadda discussed the Modi government's initiatives in the North East, stemming from the 'Act East' policy. He underscored improvements in connectivity and educational developments, such as a new medical college in Nagaland.

Nadda concluded by reiterating his Christmas wishes, emphasizing the occasion as a time for unity and joint efforts for humanity's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

