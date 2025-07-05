Tragedy in Karachi: Building Collapse Claims 19 Lives

The tragic collapse of an old residential building in Karachi's Lyari area has led to a confirmed death toll of 19. Rescue operations remain active, amid fears that more bodies may be discovered beneath the debris.

Deputy Commissioner South, Javed Leghari, noted that six injured individuals are receiving hospital treatment. The incident unfolded on Friday, with initial reports from Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab stating that seven bodies had been recovered at the scene.

The building was one among many on the list of reportedly unsafe structures in the aging sections of Karachi. Authorities had managed to vacate 16 out of 22 hazardous buildings, yet some remain occupied despite known risks. Efforts continue to completely clear the site over the next 10-12 hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)