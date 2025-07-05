CAQM Intensifies Anti-Pollution Strategy with Punjab & Haryana Ahead of Winter 2025

In a significant push towards curbing air pollution in North India, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) held two high-level review meetings on July 3, 2025, with senior leadership from the State Governments of Haryana and Punjab. These strategic deliberations, chaired by Shri Rajesh Verma, Chairperson of CAQM, were aimed at fortifying inter-departmental coordination, reviewing implementation status of air pollution abatement measures, and preparing the ground for proactive action ahead of the critical winter pollution season.

The meetings were attended by the Chief Secretaries, Members of the Commission, and senior officials from relevant departments of the two states, reflecting the high priority being accorded to air quality management at the inter-state level.

Haryana: Focus on Stubble Burning, Cleaner Transport, and Road Dust Mitigation

During the review with Haryana officials, CAQM placed special emphasis on preparedness for the elimination of paddy stubble burning in 2025, one of the most critical contributors to seasonal air pollution. The State was assessed on its adherence to the approved Action Plan, with focus on scaling ex-situ utilisation of crop residue through technologies like pelletisation and bio-energy production.

Key focus areas reviewed included:

Use of paddy straw-based biomass pellets in brick kilns.

Compliance by thermal power plants with emission standards, including progress toward achieving 5% biomass co-firing in 2025–26.

Road dust mitigation , specifically redevelopment plans for dust-prone roads.

Enforcement of vehicular emission directives, such as: Liquidation of End-of-Life (EoL) vehicles. Deployment of Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras , in line with Direction No. 89 issued on 23 April 2025. Promotion of cleaner mobility solutions through aggregators, e-commerce fleets, and delivery services. Transition of inter-state and Delhi-bound buses to cleaner fuels as per Directions 78 and 81. Banning entry of polluting vehicles into Delhi , particularly commercial goods carriers. Phasing out diesel-operated auto-rickshaws and shifting inter-city buses to clean energy.



CAQM urged the Haryana government to fast-track these efforts and intensify their enforcement, particularly ahead of the winter season when air quality significantly deteriorates in the region.

Punjab: Pushing for Zero-Stubble Burning and Cleaner Transportation

The subsequent meeting with the State Government of Punjab mirrored similar themes but with a more intense focus on achieving zero-stubble burning. The Commission reviewed the state’s Plan of Action for 2025, which prioritizes both in-situ and ex-situ management of paddy residue.

Highlights from the Punjab review included:

Evaluation of the state’s action plan for eliminating stubble burning , a major source of winter smog across North India.

Mandatory use of biomass pellets in brick kilns.

Compliance by thermal power stations with emission guidelines and minimum 5% biomass co-firing targets.

Ensuring cleaner fuel adoption in inter-city buses and reducing the inflow of polluting commercial vehicles into Delhi.

CAQM reiterated that success in Punjab’s efforts would be critical in determining regional air quality trends in the coming months.

On-Site Inspections of Stubble Management Initiatives

Beyond boardroom reviews, CAQM’s officials conducted field inspections on July 4, 2025, in both states to assess the practical implementation of stubble management technologies. The team visited:

Pelletisation Plants

Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) Units

Biomass Power Generation Facilities

2G Ethanol Production Sites

Industrial Boilers Using Biomass Fuel

These inspections offered vital insights into the operational status and challenges of ex-situ stubble utilisation projects and the readiness of the states to manage crop residue without resorting to open burning.

Emphasis on Coordination and Enforcement

CAQM emphasized the urgent need for:

Enhanced inter-departmental coordination within states.

Stringent enforcement of all Statutory Directions issued by the Commission.

Timely and targeted implementation of sector-specific action plans.

The Commission praised the proactive measures taken by both Haryana and Punjab but called for sustained efforts, shared accountability, and measurable outcomes to demonstrate improvements in air quality.

A Race Against Time

With the winter season approaching—traditionally associated with sharp air quality deterioration in Delhi-NCR and its neighboring states—CAQM's comprehensive review meetings mark a critical juncture in India’s fight against air pollution. The message is clear: coordinated, data-driven, and technology-backed action is the only path forward to ensure cleaner air for the region’s millions.