Tragic Texas Floods: Search Continues for Missing Campers

Amidst Independence Day weekend celebrations, a tragic flash flood incident occurred at a historic Christian girls' camp in central Texas, leaving at least two dozen people missing and claiming the lives of 24 individuals.

Rescue efforts intensified as the Guadalupe River's waters receded, allowing authorities to save hundreds of stranded individuals, but many, primarily young girls from Camp Mystic, are still unaccounted for due to rapidly rising waters.

Local and state officials emphasized that the unexpected flood occurred with little to no warning, and search-and-rescue missions continued overnight, with Texas Governor Greg Abbott noting that limitless resources are devoted to the efforts, aided by federal support.

