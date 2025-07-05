Tragic Texas Floods: Search Continues for Missing Campers
A frantic search is underway in central Texas for missing individuals after flash floods hit a century-old Christian girls' camp. At least 24 people died, and hundreds were rescued. Authorities are continuing rescue operations, while floodwaters from the Guadalupe River have begun to recede.
Amidst Independence Day weekend celebrations, a tragic flash flood incident occurred at a historic Christian girls' camp in central Texas, leaving at least two dozen people missing and claiming the lives of 24 individuals.
Rescue efforts intensified as the Guadalupe River's waters receded, allowing authorities to save hundreds of stranded individuals, but many, primarily young girls from Camp Mystic, are still unaccounted for due to rapidly rising waters.
Local and state officials emphasized that the unexpected flood occurred with little to no warning, and search-and-rescue missions continued overnight, with Texas Governor Greg Abbott noting that limitless resources are devoted to the efforts, aided by federal support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Devastating Flash Floods in Central Texas: Tragedy at Summer Camp
Officials confirm deaths after flash floods in central Texas
Tragedy Strikes: Central Texas Flash Flooding Death Toll Rises
Tragedy Strikes: Flash Floods in Central Texas Claim 32 Lives
Death toll from flash flooding in central Texas rises to 32, including 14 children, reports AP, quoting officials.