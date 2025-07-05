Left Menu

Tragic Texas Floods: Search Continues for Missing Campers

A frantic search is underway in central Texas for missing individuals after flash floods hit a century-old Christian girls' camp. At least 24 people died, and hundreds were rescued. Authorities are continuing rescue operations, while floodwaters from the Guadalupe River have begun to recede.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 19:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amidst Independence Day weekend celebrations, a tragic flash flood incident occurred at a historic Christian girls' camp in central Texas, leaving at least two dozen people missing and claiming the lives of 24 individuals.

Rescue efforts intensified as the Guadalupe River's waters receded, allowing authorities to save hundreds of stranded individuals, but many, primarily young girls from Camp Mystic, are still unaccounted for due to rapidly rising waters.

Local and state officials emphasized that the unexpected flood occurred with little to no warning, and search-and-rescue missions continued overnight, with Texas Governor Greg Abbott noting that limitless resources are devoted to the efforts, aided by federal support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

