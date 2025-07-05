Birdsong Revelations: Delhi's Avians Take Flight

In a remarkable summer for birdwatchers in Delhi, the Delhi Bird Atlas documented 21 first-time sightings, including the illustrious Greater Flamingo and the melodious Indian Pitta. The initiative has recorded over 160 bird species, indicating the growing richness of Delhi's avian life.

Backed by Wildlife SOS and the Delhi Forest and Wildlife Department, this citizen science-driven project not only surpasses past efforts but also strengthens biodiversity tracking and conservation strategies. The project involved classifying Delhi into 145 zones to monitor avian distribution patterns year-round.

Shyam Sunder Kandpal, Chief Wildlife Warden, highlighted the Atlas as a community-powered effort. Alongside documenting bird sightings, Wildlife SOS has intensified efforts to rescue nearly 500 avians, including raptors and migratory species, from the effects of extreme conditions and habitat challenges this summer.

