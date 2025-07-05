Left Menu

Birdsong Revelations: Delhi's Avians Take Flight

The Delhi Bird Atlas recorded 21 first-time bird sightings this summer, including the Greater Flamingo and Indian Pitta. This citizen science initiative seeks to understand avian patterns in Delhi, revealing over 160 species. Efforts also rescued nearly 500 birds affected by climate concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 21:14 IST
Birdsong Revelations: Delhi's Avians Take Flight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable summer for birdwatchers in Delhi, the Delhi Bird Atlas documented 21 first-time sightings, including the illustrious Greater Flamingo and the melodious Indian Pitta. The initiative has recorded over 160 bird species, indicating the growing richness of Delhi's avian life.

Backed by Wildlife SOS and the Delhi Forest and Wildlife Department, this citizen science-driven project not only surpasses past efforts but also strengthens biodiversity tracking and conservation strategies. The project involved classifying Delhi into 145 zones to monitor avian distribution patterns year-round.

Shyam Sunder Kandpal, Chief Wildlife Warden, highlighted the Atlas as a community-powered effort. Alongside documenting bird sightings, Wildlife SOS has intensified efforts to rescue nearly 500 avians, including raptors and migratory species, from the effects of extreme conditions and habitat challenges this summer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025