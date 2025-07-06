Uttar Pradesh's Green Revolution: Paudhropan Mahabhiyan 2025

The Uttar Pradesh government has ambitious plans to revolutionize the state's green landscape with the Paudhropan Mahabhiyan 2025. According to a statement, more than 37 crore saplings will be planted as part of the initiative, aimed at increasing green cover across the state.

This initiative also includes the creation of Gopal Van, special green zones focused on the welfare of cattle, which will be set up in all cow shelters. These areas will feature plant species known for their shade and fodder benefits, garnering support from local saints and cowherds.

Having already planted over 204.92 crore saplings since 2017, the state is currently ranked second nationwide for its green cover. The upcoming plantations, which will begin on July 9, will particularly prioritize shady trees beneficial for cattle such as moringa and banyan.

(With inputs from agencies.)