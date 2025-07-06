Unveiling Peru's Ancient Connective City

Archaeologists have made a groundbreaking discovery in Peru, unearthing a 3,500-year-old city believed to have connected cultures from the Pacific coast to the Andes and Amazon.

Unveiled on Thursday, this ancient city served as a trading hub around the same time as the early civilizations of the Middle East and Asia. Its central location is marked by a circular structure situated on a hillside terrace.

Drone footage released by researchers reveals the remnants of stone and mud buildings, constructed approximately 600 meters above sea level, highlighting the architectural prowess of these ancient societies.

