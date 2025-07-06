Left Menu

Unveiling Peru's Ancient Connective City

A 3,500-year-old city in Peru has been unveiled by archaeologists, believed to be a trading hub linking the Pacific coast with the Andes and Amazon. The city, contemporary with ancient civilizations in the Middle East and Asia, features a circular structure on a hillside with stone and mud buildings.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Archaeologists have made a groundbreaking discovery in Peru, unearthing a 3,500-year-old city believed to have connected cultures from the Pacific coast to the Andes and Amazon.

Unveiled on Thursday, this ancient city served as a trading hub around the same time as the early civilizations of the Middle East and Asia. Its central location is marked by a circular structure situated on a hillside terrace.

Drone footage released by researchers reveals the remnants of stone and mud buildings, constructed approximately 600 meters above sea level, highlighting the architectural prowess of these ancient societies.

