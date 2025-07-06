Himachal Pradesh Prepares for Torrential Rain Threat

Himachal Pradesh's districts of Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur have been alerted for severe rainfalls expected this Sunday. This comes following weather warnings of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas. The state's Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, stated on Saturday that the government is ready to tackle the impending situation.

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) has estimated the ongoing rain-related losses at approximately Rs 566 crore, with the Chief Minister indicating that the final figure could reach around Rs 700 crore due to ongoing data compilation. The local Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for heavy rains in the mentioned districts and an orange warning for other regions, excluding Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti.

There have been reports of infrastructural damage like washed away roads and bridges, particularly after a cloudburst in Mandi's Padhar area. With 74 deaths since the monsoon's onset in June, the risks of flash floods and landslides remain high. Rescue operations continue as authorities search for missing persons in affected areas, using all available means including sniffer dogs and advanced technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)