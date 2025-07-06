Governor Calls for Environmental Awareness Amidst Himachal's Natural Disasters
Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla of Himachal Pradesh emphasizes the importance of environmental awareness amidst natural disasters. Highlighting rampant deforestation and unregulated development as key aggravators, he calls for a sustainable strategy to preserve the state's ecology. Relief efforts are launched for disaster-affected families in Mandi district.
Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla of Himachal Pradesh has raised an alarm over the state's recurring natural disasters, urging citizens to boost environmental awareness. Addressing rampant deforestation and unchecked development, he warned that, unless action is taken, nature will relentlessly retaliate.
Shukla launched relief supplies to Mandi district, including 540 blankets and 500 tarpaulin sheets, through the State Red Cross Society, to assist families affected by recent calamities. He praised the local administration and armed forces for their dedicated rescue operations amidst the destruction in Thunag and surrounding areas.
The governor appealed for public cooperation, emphasizing the critical role of local knowledge in relief efforts. He announced plans to tour the affected regions, meet victims, and continue support through the Red Cross. He advised caution during heavy rains and warned tourists against straying near rivers.
