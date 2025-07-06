Left Menu

Tropical Storm Chantal: Heavy Rains and Warnings in the Carolinas

Tropical Storm Chantal is set to deliver heavy rains and flash floods in northeastern South Carolina and North Carolina. The storm is positioned east of Charleston and southwest of Wilmington. Residents are advised to be cautious of potential tornadoes and coastal flooding.

Tropical Storm Chantal: Heavy Rains and Warnings in the Carolinas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Tropical Storm Chantal is poised to bring heavy rainfall and potential floods as it approaches the northeastern part of South Carolina, with effects expected to last through Monday. Authorities have issued tropical storm warnings across sections of the Carolinas to prepare for the impending weather impact.

Positioned 112 kilometers east of Charleston, South Carolina, and 136 kilometers southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina, Chantal is advancing northward at a speed of 13 kph with maximum sustained winds recorded at 80 kph. Rain bands from the storm are already reaching the shore, prompting flood concerns.

Forecasts predict significant rainfall, ranging from 5 to 10 centimeters, with isolated areas experiencing up to 15 centimeters, risking flash floods. South Carolina's Emergency Management division has also alerted residents about potential isolated tornadoes and advised against traveling on flooded roads or ignoring road-closure signs.

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

