Tropical Storm Chantal: Heavy Rains and Warnings in the Carolinas

Tropical Storm Chantal is poised to bring heavy rainfall and potential floods as it approaches the northeastern part of South Carolina, with effects expected to last through Monday. Authorities have issued tropical storm warnings across sections of the Carolinas to prepare for the impending weather impact.

Positioned 112 kilometers east of Charleston, South Carolina, and 136 kilometers southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina, Chantal is advancing northward at a speed of 13 kph with maximum sustained winds recorded at 80 kph. Rain bands from the storm are already reaching the shore, prompting flood concerns.

Forecasts predict significant rainfall, ranging from 5 to 10 centimeters, with isolated areas experiencing up to 15 centimeters, risking flash floods. South Carolina's Emergency Management division has also alerted residents about potential isolated tornadoes and advised against traveling on flooded roads or ignoring road-closure signs.

(With inputs from agencies.)